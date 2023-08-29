CHAPEL HILL – THI’s annual series looking at North Carolina’s roster for its upcoming season continues, as RJ Davis week begins.

If North Carolina handed out an award to the player most closely resembling a model of consistency last season, junior point guard RJ Davis likely would have taken home the hardware. Even with his multiple bouts with a bad finger, which caused some shooting dips, he was still a Tar Heel that Hubert Davis could count on bringing it every night.

The numbers weren’t always there in high volume: Davis scored less than 10 points four times, and had two or fewer assists eight times. The intangibles, however, were always there, beginning with unbridled toughness.

Remember the win at Syracuse and how banged up Davis got that night?

“RJ’s fine,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said after the game after RJ suffered three different ailments. “He got hit a number of times. He had a dislocated finger on his shooting hand, he got hit in the nose, and then the last charge that he took, he got hit in the eye. He’s pretty banged up, but in terms of being alert and aware, he’s fine.”

One of the injuries was a reaggravation of a finger issue that plagued Davis early in the season.

He shot 30.5 percent from deep through the first seven games. Once conference games got going, Davis hit a stride, playing arguably his best basketball while wearing a UNC uniform. In the first nine games of ACC play, Davis averaged 18.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 53 percent from the field, including 46.5 percent from beyond the arch.