TarHeelIllustrated - Looking Ahead: Sterling Manley

THI’s annual series taking a look ahead at the Tar Heels returning for next season comes to a conclusion with this entry.

It must be noted that UNC has six players coming in, as freshmen four of whom were McDonald’s All-Americas.

Today, we look at junior Sterling Manley:

Anyone with a beating heart should feel badly for Sterling Manley. He missed most of his sophomore campaign with a mysterious knee injury and spent all of last season dealing with it, which included surgery in December.

His availability for next season is currently unknown, though he continues to make progress, and with Armando Bacot and Garrison Brooks returning and freshmen Walker Kessler and Day’Ron Sharpe coming in, it allows UNC to take a slow, cautious approach with Manley. There shouldn’t be any need to rush him back into action.

So, it’s entirely possible the real target for Manley’s full return and when he can help the team in a significant role is for the 2021-22 season. He will be a redshirt senior, and if he plays like he did as a freshman, but with added mental experience and maturity, there isn’t a team in the nation that wouldn’t want Manley in its rotation.



