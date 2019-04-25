Next year’s North Carolina basketball team will look much different than it did this past season, but while the Tar Heels lose most of their key players, Roy Williams will return a host an interesting collection of talent that will be called on to move the program forward. THI takes a look ahead to next season by zeroing in on each of the Heels that are expected to return. It must be noted that UNC has already signed four prospects that will be freshmen next season – McDonald’s All-American big man Armando Bacot, McDonald’s All-American point guard Cole Anthony, 4-star combo guard Anthony Harris and point guard Jeremiah Francis. Williams likely will sign at least one more player. Today, we look at rising junior Andrew Platek:

Andrew Platek, 6-foot-3, 200

Andrew Platek. (THI)

Platek averaged 3.6 minutes per game this past season as opposed to 7.5 as a freshman. The Heels were more settled on the perimeter, which is why his minutes went down, and when he was in the game, it’s no secret Platek didn’t play as well as he did as a freshman.

Perhaps he was pressing too much or just was just off his game, whatever it was, Platek just wasn’t as much of a factor he was a year ago. His high game was six points in a win at Elon on Nov. 9 and his high ACC game was five points at Wake Forest. He had four points versus UNC-Wilmington and in no other game did Platek convert multiple field goals. In 115 minutes, Platek converted 14 field goal attempts (46.9 percent), including 5-for-15 from 3-point range, a surprising number to his teammates, as several often insisted he was the club’s best perimeter shooter. The good thing for Platek is that he will have an opportunity to contribute next season. Of course, much of this depends on how the newcomers factor into things, but Platek is going to get an opportunity to etch out a role of some kind. As a junior who can knock down shots and defend, an attribute of Platek’s that Roy Williams defended often during his freshman campaign, he could be a surprise player.

Brandon Robinson (left) with Platek during the home win over Duke. (Jenna Miller, THI)