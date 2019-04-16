Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-16 01:17:02 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Looking Ahead To Next Season: Brandon Robinson

Jjqg44d4hfkeasl6rcz6
THI takes a look ahead to UNC's returning players for next season continuing with rising senior Brandon Robinson.
Jenna Miller, THI
Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated.com
Publisher

Next year’s North Carolina basketball team will look much different than it did this past season, but while the Tar Heels lose most of their key players, Roy Williams will return an interesting col...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}