CHAPEL HILL – Paxson Wojcik is somewhat of a legacy at North Carolina.

His father was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels under Matt Doherty from 2000-03, a period in which Paxson was born.

More than two decades later, and a Wojcik is again a part of the UNC basketball program, as the graduate transfer is ready for his lone season in Carolina blue. He brings Hubert Davis’ team veteran experience, savvy, skill, and leadership, as Wojcik was a captain last season at Brown.

All of this was evident to Davis within the first few months Wojcik was on campus.

“I’ve been blown away by Paxson,” UNC’s coach said in late July. “His ability to gather teammates and bring guys together has been unbelievable.”

It was Wojcik’s second college stop, where he played the last two seasons. The first two years of his college basketball career were at Loyola (Chicago). As a senior, Wojcik was second on the Bears in scoring at 14.9 points per contest, second in rebounds at 7.2 per outing, and he led Brown in assists handing out 3.2 per game.

Brown had numerous games in which he scored at a high clip, grabbed a lot of rebounds, and often dished to teammates leading to scores. Wojcik scored 14 or more points in 15 of Brown’s 27 games; he handed out four or more assists 13 times, as many as six four times, including three in the final seven games; and he grabbed 10 or more rebounds in five games with a high of 13 in a loss at Michigan State, where his father, Doug Wojcik, is an assistant coach.

The Bears visited East Lansing early last season, and for the first time in his life, father actually had to scut son, offering him a different glimpse of his game. Here’s part of what Doug Wojcik said about Paxson in a meeting with the media the day before the game: