CHAPEL HILL – Things changed for Seth Trimble after North Carolina left Louisville with a lopsided victory in the 18th game last season. Trimble also left Derby Town as a prominent part of the Tar Heels’ rotation. He wasn’t a starter, but the freshman guard from Wisconsin was averaging 14.2 minutes per game. And, he was usually filling in at point guard, which may or may not be his natural position, but given Trimble’s shooting woes, it made the most sense to put him there. Except he didn’t spend much time at the point for the remainder of the season. In fact, he didn’t play much over UNC’s last 15 contests. The juxtaposition of Trimble’s playing time and production don’t need deep pensive thought to see the differences: First 18 games: *14.2 minutes, 2.8 points, one assist, 1.1 rebounds, 16-for-37 field goals, 1-for-5 on threes, .3 steals, and .8 turnovers. Last 15 games: *4.5 minutes, .5 points, .2 assists, .5 rebounds, 4-for-7 field goals, 0-for-1 on threes, .06 steals, .5 turnovers. The playing time is the key stat, but it’s followed by Trimble’s game in all areas essentially screeching to a halt. Athletic and supremely bouncy through the first 18 games, he wasn’t nearly as much over the final 15. UNC Coach Hubert Davis tightened his rotation in mind-January, and maybe sensed the best thing for Trimble was to watch while zeroing in on certain aspects of his game. So in July, during his annual summer press conference, UNC’s coach gushed about what the 6-foot-4 gifted athlete can do for the Tar Heels moving forward.

UNC Coach Hubert Davis sees Seth Trimble (0) as being a "problem" for opponents with his defense. (Kevin Roy/THI)

"Seth has athleticism that is not normal," Davis said. "He can be, I think, the best defender in the county. His ability to pick up full court and keep the ball in front of him, he has the ability to be a problem on the defensive end." Davis also noted Trimble's extensive summer training, focusing on his outside shooting and 3-point range. Trimble unconfidently often passed up open perimeter shots, a reason he attempted just six threes all season. The commitment shows Trimble's readiness to seize a bigger role in the upcoming season. If he connects that with the intangibles everyone know is already a part of his game, Trimble will see the court and not experience a significant dip in time. If anything at the minimum, Trimble understands part of his role. “I like to try and be a spark plug to the best of my ability,” he said. “The starters play so many minutes. They need rest and they need help. They’re not always going to be super-hot, so just being a spark plug." What might Trimble look like with a bigger bag? “One of the many reasons that we recruited him (was because) he’s just gifted athletically and he’s a special defensive player,” Davis said. “He can make plays off the ball. He can get steals and deflections. And despite his height, he’s pretty strong so you can’t post him up either. Trimble displayed some of that in an 88-79 win over Wake Forest on January 4. He played 22 minutes scoring a career-high 22 points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field, plus 3-for-4 from the free throw line. Add two rebounds and two blocks to his stat sheet from that night, and Trimble was a huge key in Carolina earning the victory. That is the player he wants to be this winter. That is the player Davis wants him to be this winter. And that is the player that would significantly help the Tar Heels get back onto the national landscape.

Reason For Optimism

Trimble is a smart player, but has also matured a lot this offseason. He’s a stronger, has considerably more knowledge, has worked on his shot, and benefitted a great deal from the summer pickup games with returning pros. That he recognizes his place on a deep and old roster is important, too. A more refined Trimble is an asset for UNC.



2023-24 Projection