Looking At Carolina's Chances At Landing A No. 1 Seed
With the ACC Tournament in full swing and the Tar Heels finally playing on Thursday versus Louisville in the quarterfinals, THI tales a look at UNC’s chances at landing one of the four No. 1 seeds ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news