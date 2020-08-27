TarHeelIllustrated - Looking At The Depth Chart: Defensive Line

With North Carolina two weeks from its season opener, THI takes a look at UNC's position groups and projects what we think the depth charts will look like going into fall camp.

Now, with practice closed to the media this month due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we have not been there to see the players or get an in-person feel for the team, but through a multitude of oom interviews and our understanding of the program, we have put this together using that information.

UNC went 7-6 last season with its losses by a combined 24 points. The Tar Heels return 10 starters on offense and seven on defense. Here are our projected depth charts for now.

Here we look at the Defensive Line:





End

Tomari Fox (6-2, 280, Soph.) – Fox proved last season he can play on the edge and inside at tackle. Quick enough and strong enough, and he’ll likely see action all across the line of scrimmage this fall. UNC’s d-line isn’t deep or experienced yet, so having someone that can move around a bit certainly helps, especially a player with Fox’s potential. If the line develops quickly, it’s possible the incredibly strong younger brother of OLB Tomon Fox gets entrenched in one spot, but for now we think he will rotate, though start at end.

2019 stats: 255 snaps, 15 tackles, .5 TFL, 6 Stops, 2 QBH, 1 forced fumble.

Kristian Varner (6-4, 300, RS Fr.) – Varner played just six snaps in the Mercer game last season but has drawn praise from Mack Brown and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman for how he improved late last season in practice and worked in the offseason. That has carried over into the preseason. He’s stronger and understands the scheme and is a player UNC fans should keep an eye on. Looking for someone who didn’t do much a year ago but could break out this fall, keep an eye on Varner.

Raymond Vohasek (6-4, 280, Jr.) – See below.

Kevin Hester (6-4, 289, RS Fr.) – Hester’s only action during his redshirt year last fall was when he played three snaps versus Mercer. He registered a tackle that day, too. Like Varner, Hester has also been praised by Brown because he has a considerable upside and earlier this week, Brown included him among the names of defensive linemen that played in Tuesday's scrimmage and have been making progress. Supremely athletic for a big guy, he just started playing football two years ago, so he’s still learning the game, but ask anyone around the program and they love his potential.





Nose

Raymond Vohasek (6-4, 280, Jr.) – Vohasek spent two years battling through a bad shoulder injury that affected him in high school and at JC before arriving at UNC. He didn't really get into a full weight training program until after getting to UNC, so how natural strength, which has been praised by coaches and teammates, has only gone up a healthy notch. He's physical, can eat away at the line of scrimmage, and is becoming a leader of the group. Ask teammates who's impressed the most up front over the last month, and Vohasek's name is most often mentioned.

2019 stats: 157 snaps, 15 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 5 Stops.

Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 320, RS Soph) - See below.

Tomari Fox (6-2, 280, Soph.) – See above.

Myles Murphy (6-3, 295, Fr) - Murphy's name has come up several times this month when Mack Brown or teammates have been asked about some players that have impressed on the DL. He's developing quickly, which is good, because it's lilely the staff will need to play him some.

Clyde Pinder (6-0, 305, Fr) - We haven't heard as much about Pinder since camp started as we have Murphy, but part of that may be because he was sidelined a bit with a minor injury. Our undersatnding is he's done some nice things but might be a tad behind Pinder. Still, the potential is there and he could help at some point this season.





Tackle

Jahlil Taylor (6-0, 320, RS Soph.) – Taylor played really well in stretches last season and was at his best over the final four games, in which he played a combined 152 snaps. In fact, his improvement is what allowed UNC’s coaches to move Strowbridge to end a lot more late last fall, thus making Carolina’s front better. Taylor plays low to the ground and is learning to occupy multiple blockers. He iwill man one of the satrting spots for sure.

Career stats: (2 games in 2018, maintained redshirt) 297 snaps, 13 tackles.

Tomari Fox (6-2, 280, Soph.) – See above.

Raymond Vohasek (6-4, 280, Jr.) – See above.

Xach Gill (6-5, 290, Jr.) – Gill arrived at UNC as a 4-star prospect with a huge upside, but he hasn’t developed as quickly as projected, but Gill remains a noteworthy talent and a part of this mix in some capacity. Strowbridge said last spring Gill would step up this season, and maybe so. He certainly has an opportunity to right now.

Career stats: 214 snaps, 10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 10 Stops.

Kristian Varner (6-4, 300, RS Fr.) – See above.

Myles Murphy (6-3, 295, Fr) - See above.

Kevin Hester (6-4, 289, RS Fr.) – See above.

Clyde Pinder (6-0, 305, Fr) - See above.



