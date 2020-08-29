TarHeelIllustrated - Looking At The Depth Chart: Linebacker

With North Carolina two weeks away from the season opener, THI takes a look at UNC's position groups and projects what we think the depth charts look like Sept. 12 just around the corner.

Now, with practice closed to the media this month due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we have not been there to see the players or get an in-person feel for the team, but through a multitude of oom interviews and our understanding of the program, we have put this together using that information.

UNC went 7-6 last season with its losses by a combined 24 points. The Tar Heels return 10 starters on offense and seven on defense. Here are our projected depth charts for now.

Outside Linebacker





Outside Linebacker

Tomon Fox (6-3, 255, Sr.) – It seems like Fox has been around forever, as his first game was the opener versus Georgia in 2016. He played in two games as a RS freshman before being lost for the season with an injury. Since, he’s become a mainstay on Carolina’s defense and will be the unit’s leader this season. Fox knows what he’s doing and usually does it well. Last season, he registered 41 tackles, nine for a loss of yardage, 6.5 of which were sacks.

Career stats: 1,830 snaps, 97 tackles, 26.5 TFL, 13 sacks, 52 Stops, 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries, 14 pass targets, 12 receptions allowed for 89 yards, 1 INT.

Chris Collins (6-4, 240, RS Soph.) – Collins saw some action in UNC’s first four games, almost entirely on special teams, before the staff shut him down for the year so he could learn the outside linebacker position, what some dub the “hybrid” position. He got stronger and essentially studied the role. Collins will get on the field this season, and maybe play a lot.

2018 stats: (Noting these since he played six games at DE as a true freshman) 150 snaps, 7 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack, 6 Stops.

Kaimon Rucker (6-1, 235, Fr) - Rucker blends athletic ability and smarts so well that he's made quite an early impression on teammates and the staff. Whether or not he's ready to get significant snaps this season remains a question, but he's shown early he can eventually be a factor.

Cedric Gray (6-3, 215, Fr.) – Gray also played wide receiver in high school and some schools and some of his suitors wanted him on that side of the ball, so he can obviously fly. But he long ago embraced the physicality of a linebacker which is why he's over there, and he has considerable upside as someone who can chase down ball carriers and cover.

Ethan West (6-3, 235, Fr.) – West is a very good athlete. He played basketball for a while in high school, played seven different positions in football, had six INTs plus 11 TD receptions, was a tackling machine all over the field, and was an honor student. Mack Brown also credited him with being an important recruiter for the class of 2020. In other words, West has a wide range of talents which could help him get on the field sooner rather than later.





Inside Linebacker

Chazz Surratt (6-3, 225, Sr.) – Surratt was a pretty good QB when healthy and not running for his life, but he was a terrific linebacker a year ago, and that was while still developing instincts for the position. He was first-team All-ACC and runner-up for ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He should be better this season.

2019 Stats: 115 tackles, 15 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 19 Hurries, 56 Stops, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 23 targets, 18 receptions allowed for 183 yards and 2 TDs, 1 INT, 3 PBUs.

Eugene Asante (6-2, 210, Soph.) – Asante played just 58 snaps at linebacker last season, registering 8 tackles, but he was in for 131 plays on special teams, thus he was on the field for 189 plays. So, he has some experience. Now, he will take the next step getting regular snaps in a rotation that will allow starters Surratt and Jeremiah Gemmel more rest than they got a year ago.

2019 Stats: 12 tackles, 3 Stops, 2 targets allowing 2 receptions for 19 yards.

Khadry Jackson (6-1, 230, Soph.) – See below.

Ethan West (6-3, 235, Fr.) – See above.





Inside Linebacker

Jeremiah Gemmel (6-1, 225, Jr.) – Gemmel played 91.4 percent of the snaps at his position last season. He was second on the team in tackles (84) and was the primary communicator on defense. He graded out for the season at 54.4, according to PFF, so there’s plenty of room to grow. He’s quick to the ball, especially laterally, but he's a bit bigger and stronger and much more confident going into the season. Look for a significant upgrade in his performance.

Career stats: 826 snaps, 85 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 10 Hurries, 35 Stops, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 41 targets allowed 29 receptions for 375 yards and no TDs, 2 PBUs.

Khadry Jackson (6-1, 230, Soph.) – As a true freshman, Jackson played 46 snaps in five games at linebacker and was also in for 155 plays on special teams, so he was on the field for 201 plays overall. He’s athletic enough that when running pass coverage drills with the secondary last August, he looked like he belonged with that group. Like Asante, he will be ready to give Gemmel some rest to keep him fresh for later in close games.

2019 Stats: 201 total plays, 46 at LB, 11 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Hurry, 4 targets allowing 2 receptions for 14 yards.

Eugene Asante (6-2, 210, Soph.) – See above.

Ethan West (6-3, 235, Fr.) – See above.





Outside Linebacker

Tyrone Hopper (6-4, 245, Sr.) – Hopper is coming off the most productive season of his UNC career, as he played 233 snaps and registered 16 tackles. He was in for 32 snaps in the bowl victory over Temple. He has probably locked down this spot at this point, an indicator being the heavy praise Brown has given him this month. Healthy and more confident than any time before, Hopper says he's ready to have a quality season for the Tar Heels.

Career stats: 27 games, 421 defensive snaps, 34 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 4 Hurries, 1 forced fumble, 3 targets allowing 2 receptions for 50 yards and a TD, 1 PBU.

Chazz Surratt (6-3, 225, Sr.) – See above.

Desmond Evans (6-6, 245, Fr) - A terrific athlete with impressive range, Evans is learning the ropes, so to speak, but has been impressive enough to draw some praise from temmates and Mack Brown. He might be a bit raw to see a lot of action early in the season, but with development could find the field as the campaign goes on.

Chris Collins (6-4, 240, RS Soph.) – See above.

Cedric Gray (6-3, 190, Fr.) – See above.

Ethan West (6-3, 217, Fr.) – See above.




