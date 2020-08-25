Looking At The Depth Chart: Offensive Line
With North Carolina more than two weeks into preseason practice, THI takes a look at UNC's position groups and projects what we think the depth charts look like less than three weks before the season opener.
Now, with practice closed to the media this month due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we have not been there to see the players or get an in-person feel for the team, but through a multitude of oom interviews and our understandign of the program, we have put this together using that information.
UNC went 7-6 last season with its losses by a combined 24 points. The Tar Heels return 10 starters on offense and seven on defense.
Today we look at the Offensive Line:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news