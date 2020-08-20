TarHeelIllustrated - Looking At The Depth Chart: Quarterback

With North Carolina more than two weeks into preseason practice, THI takes a look at UNC's position groups and projects what we think the depth charts will look like going into fall camp.

Now, with practice closed to the media this month due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we have not been there to see the players or get an in-person feel for the team, but through a multitude of oom interviews and our understandign of the program, we have put this together using that information.

UNC went 7-6 last season with its losses by a combined 24 points. The Tar Heels return 10 starters on offense and seven on defense. Here are our projected depth charts for now.

We begin the nine-part series at Quarterback:





Sam Howell (6-1, 225, Soph.) – It’s hard to imagine a true freshman having a better season at QB than what Howell did for 13 games last fall. He was the starter from day one and carried it through, getting better in several areas, which has continued. Expect an even more polished player this season.

2019 stats: 259-for-422, 3,641 yards, 38 TDs, 7 INTs; 150 completions went for 10 or more yards, 33 of his 38 TD passes went for 20 or more yards, 14 were 30-plus, 10 were 40-plus, five 50-plus and three went for 60-plus yards. The average distance of his TD passes was 26.5 yards. Howell also had the highest passing rating in the nation in the fourth quarter at 92.8.





Jace Ruder (6-3, 225, RS Soph) – Ruder has the most experience in the program of any QBs on the roster, but he's played only 36 snaps. He's very talented, and if UNC was pressed into a situation where he had to take over for Howell, the Tar Heels would be in better shape than most programs going to a backup. Ruder could start a lot of places and you can be assured the staff will find ways to use him some this fall. Injuries cut short both of his seasons at UNC.

Career stats: 33 snaps – 25 vs. GT in 2018 and 8 last season. He’s 5-for-7 with 87 yards and a TD passing and has run the ball 7 times for 43 yards.





Jacolby Criswell (6-1, 225, Fr) – The thing that stood out about Criswell during Mack Brown’s Showtime Camp last summer was his obvious leadership skills. He was the guy, enjoyed being the guy, was comfortable in that role and was pretty good at it, too. Quarterbacks needs a lot of attributes, and Criswell clearly has that one, which is key in his position.

Note: Criswell has received plenty of reps in practice so far the early word is he's doing well. He hasn't been as vocal yet, but it will come with time.





Jefferson Boaz (6-6, 245, Fr) - Boaz was a sensational QB in his school last season but he can also play some other positions, and maybe he ends up at tight end, as an example. But he's getting a chance to play QB and with Howell entrenched and Ruder behind him, there won't be any rush with Boaz. The ceiling is pretty high, though we may not see him on the field at all this season.

Note: Boaz was the NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year as a senior.