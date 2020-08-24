TarHeelIllustrated - Looking At The Depth Chart: Tight End

With North Carolina more than two weeks into preseason practice, THI takes a look at UNC's position groups and projects what we think the depth charts look like with the opener less than three weeks away.

Now, with practice closed to the media this month due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we have not been there to see the players or get an in-person feel for the team, but through a multitude of oom interviews and our understandign of the program, we have put this together using that information.

UNC went 7-6 last season with its losses by a combined 24 points. The Tar Heels return 10 starters on offense and seven on defense. Here are our projected depth charts for now.

We begin the nine-part series at Tight End:





Garrett Walston (6-4, 240, Sr.) – Injuries to a few other Tar Heels helped open the door a bit more for Walston last season, but in the end he was a better fit than the others for the offense because he was a good enough blocker and capable receiver. He only caught nine passes, something that could change this season, but if anything Walston established himself as the guy at this position. A former 4-star prospect who initially committed to Georgia, this could be a statistical breakthrough season.

Career stats: 10 receptions for 95 yards and 1 TD, plus he caught a two-point conversion at Wake Forest last season.

Kamari Morales (6-2, 250, RS Fr.) – Morales played in three games last season (20 offensive snaps) but maintained his redshirt. He will be a part of the rotation but is he ready? That’s the question, because he’s talented and moves well, and he will get his chance. He caught one pass last season for nine yards.

John Copenhaver (6-3, 220, Fr.) – True freshman who could end up getting some regular snaps, as his upside is considerable, but his readiness is also intriguing. Enrolled in January.

Kendall Karr (6-3, 230, Fr) - Karr is a probable redshirt because he’s coming off an injury that cost him his senior season in high school. He enrolled in January.



