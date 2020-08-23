TarHeelIllustrated - Looking At The Depth Chart: Wide Receiver

With North Carolina more than two weeks into preseason practice, THI takes a look at UNC's position groups and projects what we think the depth charts look like less than three weeks before the opener.

Now, with practice closed to the media this month due to concerns regarding COVID-19, we have not been there to see the players or get an in-person feel for the team, but through a multitude of oom interviews and our understandign of the program, we have put this together using that information.

UNC went 7-6 last season with its losses by a combined 24 points. The Tar Heels return 10 starters on offense and seven on defense. Here are our projected depth charts for now.

We begin the nine-part series at Wide Receiver:





Wide Receiver

Dazz Newsome (5-11, 190, Sr.) – Speed, shifty, sharp cuts, toughness, moxie and big plays are ways to describe Newsome’s game. Add route running, too. He's worked so hard at this part of his game and it will show this season.

Newsome has so many skills, many of which he’s developed and sharpened at UNC, and should take another step forward this coming season, which says something considering he grabbed 72 passes for 1,018 yards and 10 TDs a year ago.

Career stats: 134 receptions for 1,751 yards and 12 TDs; 18 rushing attempts for 157 yards and a TD; 33 punt returns for 367 yards and a TD; 6 kickoff returns for 125 yards. Totals: 2,400 all-purpose yards with 14 TDs.





Rontavius Groves (5-11, 180, Sr.) – Character guys are often just as important as dudes who can burn past defenders and into the end zone, especially when that character guy can play the game, too. Groves isn’t going to be the primary option on most routes, but he’s reliable and makes the unit stronger. He’s overcome so much at UNC and is one of the most highly respected players on the roster by his teammates.

Career stats: 37 receptions for 433 yards and 3 TDs. Credited with three runs last season for 11 yards. Has returned two punts for seven yards, too. He also threw a TD pass to Sam Howell in the bowl game last December.





Josh Downs (5-9, 175, Fr.) – Downs is fast and will get by a lot of DBs during his UNC career, but what makes him potentially special and a threat to get on the field some this season is his ability to catch the ball near the line of scrimmage and explode upfield. Those who know Downs' game well rave about his ability to accelerate. Those positives have come from older teammates the last two weeks, too.





Stephen Gosnell (6-2, 205, Fr) - Gosnell's name keeps coming up when the older Heels are asked about some of the young players that have impressed them, and this goes back to the spring. He enrolled early and dove right into everything making a positive impression. His ball skills and route running have been praised, so there's a chance he could see the field this season.





Wide Receiver

Dyami Brown (6-1, 185, Jr.) – Playmaker. Brown makes big plays and has a knack for getting past defenders and then turning it on after catching the ball. He must cut down on the drops, and if he does, the numbers will go up even higher than his 51 catches for 1,034 yards and 12 TDs from last fall. The tandem of Brown and Newsome was lethal a year ago but could be even more so this time around.

Career stats: 68 receptions for 1,207 yards and 13 TDs. One rush for 2 yards, 1-for-1 passing for 18 yards.





Emery Simmons 6-1, 190, Soph.) – Simmons didn’t play much last season but he did get some quality reps during several close games, which gave him a solid taste of what it’s like at the ACC level. He showed and ability to make some tough catches and that he can run a variety of routes. Highly touted coming out of high school (flipped after being committed to Penn State), Simmons should be a solid part of Carolina’s rotation this season.

2019 Stats: 4 receptions for 72 yards and a TD.





Khafre Brown (6-1, 175, RS Fr.) – Brown is fast and is shifty. He was an outstanding kick returner in high school and a big-time performer in track and field. His older brother, Dyami, has turned into an excellent receiver, and Khafre was regarded as the better prospect coming out of high school. He redshirted last season and it's uncertain what he will offer the Heels this fall. There's still plenty to learn about Brown.





Wide Receiver

Beau Corrales (6-3, 205, Sr.) – Corrales has a unique knack for dropping easy passes right to his hands while making some of the most difficult receptions one will ever see in a college game. He’s athletic, can jump through the roof, so to speak, and is really good in tight, crucial situations. It’s the consistency he needs to work on, and when he gets there, Corrales will add a third big-time option to UNC’s corps. He’s already good, but can be better.

Career stats: 67 receptions for 938 yards with 11 TDs. Missed on his only pass attempt.





Antoine Green (6-2, 210, Jr.) – Green has had some explosive plays as a Tar Heel, including a long TD of 68 yards last season, but he continues learning the nuances of the position. The effects of a bad knee injury two years ago haunted Green at times last season, perhaps more psychologically than physically. Our understanding is he's moved on from that and recognizes what his attributes are, so there’s anticipation that Green will find his game and more consistency this fall. He’s already a nice part but could become an outstanding part.

Career stats: 15 games, 12 receptions for 262 yards and 2 TDs.





Ray Rose (6-3, 210, Fr.) – UNC needs some big receivers who can get up there and grab passes in traffic or in the corners of end zones, and those are things Rose already does well. He is athletic but projects into a physical receiver down the road, too.





Tylee Craft (6-4, 180, Fr) - Craft wasn't highly decorated coming out of high school but he's impressed since arriving in January. Long and with good hands, our understanding is there's confidence he can develop into one of those corner-of-the-endzone guys.