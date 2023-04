The 14th annual GEICO Nationals was a positive experience for Link Academy, AZ, Compass Prep, and North Carolina fans.

Two Tar Heel commits, Elliot Cadeau and Zayden High, made it to the finals to crown the high school national champions. Link capped off a perfect three-game week by winning the finale 73-55. Cadeau also broke a tournament record on the way to a gold ball.