Looking Inside A Possible Move From Grass To Field Turf
CHAPEL HILL – When Mack Brown arrived at Texas in 1998, the Longhorns played football on a grass field. That didn’t change for 11 years until Brown decided in 2009 to replace the real stuff with th...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news