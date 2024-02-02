CHAPEL HILL – Players-only meetings happen in sports fairly regularly, but are also typically associated with losing streaks.

Spawned by poor play, they can be an airing of grievances, accountability, and sometimes forge needed unity.

In the case of North Carolina’s impromptu very late-night chat following a loss at Georgia Tech this past Tuesday night, it was about none of that aside from accountability. Players accepting responsibility for mishaps, mistakes, and snafus has never been an issue with the third-ranked Tar Heels (17-4, 9-1 ACC).

Yet, with a ten-game win streak coming to an end with the surprising loss, there weren’t any trends that needed hashing out. Instead, the connected Heels naturally discussed the loss, why it happened, disposing it, and the importance of marching forward with Duke visiting the Smith Center on Saturday night.

“It was tough,” veteran forward Armando Bacot said Thursday, in a pre-Duke press conference. “We stayed in the locker room once we got back for an hour-and-a-half, two hours, just talking about the game and what we could have did better.

“But we know we’ve got to flush it in the toilet and prepare for the game on Saturday, because we’re playing a totally different team. It’s going to be a different atmosphere.”

The Heels didn’t do much right in the 74-73 setback, and it clearly gnawed at the team, as any number of plays by each Heel that got into the game could have reversed the outcome. And unlike some recent Carolina clubs, this group is intent on avoiding any need for another meeting inside of a losing streak.

“Just conversations about the whole game,” senior guard and leading scorer RJ Davis said. “It’s obviously a game that you didn’t want to lose, but at the same time, not overreact and stay composed and keep our composure leading up into this game.”