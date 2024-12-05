Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Dec 5, 2024
Lots of A.J. Dybantsa News Wednesday for Tar Heel Fans
David Sisk  •  TarHeelIllustrated
Staff Writer

There was a lot going on for the North Carolina Basketball program Wednesday. They hosted Alabama in one of the most attractive matchups to put on the marquee in the early part of the season.

On the recruiting front, the nation's best high school player, A.J. Dybantsa, cut his list of finalists to four: Alabama, BYU, Kansas, and North Carolina.

Just a few hours after that news breaker, Dybantsa's father, Ace, was in attendance in the Dean Dome at midcourt just being the scorers table to watch the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels in action.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In