Lots of A.J. Dybantsa News Wednesday for Tar Heel Fans

There was a lot going on for the North Carolina Basketball program Wednesday. They hosted Alabama in one of the most attractive matchups to put on the marquee in the early part of the season.

On the recruiting front, the nation's best high school player, A.J. Dybantsa, cut his list of finalists to four: Alabama, BYU, Kansas, and North Carolina.



Just a few hours after that news breaker, Dybantsa's father, Ace, was in attendance in the Dean Dome at midcourt just being the scorers table to watch the Crimson Tide and Tar Heels in action.