North Carolina will roll out the red carpet this weekend for one of the top shooters in the country.

Braylon Mullins will show up in Chapel Hill as the 29th-ranked overall player in the 2025 class, and the seventh highest rated shooting guard. Mullins impressed Rivals' Jason Jordan enough to call him a very high level college prospect after his play with Indiana Elite on the Adidas 3SSB circuit over the summer.

"His ability to move without the ball and find grooves and lanes to launch his jump shots is an art form, " Jordan commented. "Also his quick release and efficiency was just really impressive overall. I specifically watched as teams put more athletic and quicker guards on him and how he handled that pressure and he remained productive throughout. He always found a way to contribute to the win. That’s impressive to me. He’s got some holes, but ultimately he more than lived up to the hype he created this summer."