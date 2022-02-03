Love Discusses Duke, The Hype, Excitement, His Game & More

**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina sophomore guard Caleb Love met with the media Thursday afternoon to field questions about the Tar Heels’ game Saturday at home versus No. 9 Duke.

Love discussed his thoughts on the rivalry, his excitement for getting a first true experience of the game since there were no fans at Duke for last year’s game and limited to 3,300 at UNC, his recent shooting slump, and much more.

Above is the full video of Love’s interview and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Only 3,300 fans were allowed in the Dean Dome last season when Duke visited the Tar Heels, so it wasn’t really the true Carolina-Duke experience for any of the Tar Heels. And for Love, he hasn’t yet had that, so he’s excited to finally be a part of something truly special in an environment that is unmatched anywhere.

"I'm excited,” he said. “We work hard for these types of moments, and to be here and to be able to experience that atmosphere on Saturday is gonna be crazy. So I'm excited, and I know my team is excited, I know we're locked in and ready to go."





*Love had a rough game in some respects Tuesday night at Louisville, including a huge mistake at the end of regulation that allowed the game to go into overtime. He also shot just 3-for-18 on the night. Afterward, he took to social media to say something to UNC’s fans: “i owe y’all tar heel nation! way to fight it out gang!”

Why did Love do that and connect with the fans in such a manner?

"Decision making,” he said. “Down the stretch, I made a couple of bad plays, couple good plays, that's not me. I gotta be better for the team as far as decision-making and making those plays in those clutch situations.

“For us to win, I gotta be able to do that for my team. And I said I owe y’all because I've been in kind of a shooting slump these past five or six games, and I'm gonna get out of that."





*So, has Love talked to Bacot or Leaky Black, both of whom have played in Duke games in front of a packed Smith Center, or even some former players what it’s like to get his mind ready for what he will experience Saturday?

"I asked them what did it feel like, what did it feel like going into the game and warm-ups and tip-off in those situations that they've been in,” Love said. “For sure, I asked them, and they told me their say so. I'm just ready. I love those types of games. I love those types of moments, and I'm ready for it."





*UNC beat Duke twice last season with Love turning in two of his best games of the campaign. In fact, he shot 50 percent or higher in only four contests, and two were versus the Blue Devils. He combined for 43 points on 15-for-28 shooting from the field, including 6-for-11 from three-point range, and he also handed out seven assists in each contest.

Some players gain confidence from previous quality performances against a team, even if it happened a year earlier. Love, however, doesn’t see a connection from last season’s outing against Carolina’s primary rival to what might happen Saturday.

"Last year was last year,” he said. “I did that last year, and this year is a new year. And I don't even think about last year, so I'm looking at Saturday, and I'm looking forward to playing on Saturday."





*In UNC’s ugly losses at Miami and Wake Forest, the Heels allowed both to combine to shoot 50 percent from the floor, including 42.6 percent from three-point range, plus they combined to score 43 fast break points, 51 points off UNC turnovers, and 64 points in the paint.

In the four-game win streak since, UNC’s opponents have combined to shoot 39.6 percent from the floor, including 35.1 percent from the perimeter. They have also averaged 10 points off Tar Heels turnovers, eight fast break points, and 28 points in the paint. Davis likes the way his team has defended of late.

What are some reasons for the four-game win streak, Love was asked.

"I feel like our defense has been a lot better,” Love said. “And then I feel like sharing a ball has also been a lot better. We're just playing hard. Louisville game was a true statement of that, we played our butts off, and we played our hearts out.

“So I just feel like we got a grittiness to this team, and I feel like we found that chip on our shoulder that we are going out every game, whatever happens, happens but we're gonna play our hearts out."