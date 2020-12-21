TarHeelIllustrated - Love Discusses His Growth, Slow Starts, ACC Play & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina freshman point guard Caleb Love met with the media Monday afternoon via zoom in advance of the Tar Heels’ ACC opener Tuesday at NC State to field questions about the game, how he's come along, and more.

Above is the full video of Love’s Q&A session and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*NC State is known for pressing full court and forcing opponents into a lot of turnovers, something it’s doing 22.2 times per game this season. Coupled with UNC’s troubles taking care of the ball (15.7 turnovers per game), this could be a problem for the Tar Heels. What are Love’s thoughts about facing State’s pressure, or are there ways the Heels can exploit that to their advantage?

“Just moving the ball with the pass,” he said. “We’ve been working on that the last practice and a lot of movement, don’t let the ball get stagnant, don’t let them trap us in trapping spots. So, we’ve been working on that in the last practice and will work on it today.”





*Love had just two turnovers to go with six assists versus Kentucky, and one of the turnovers was suspect offensive foul 40 feet from the basket with 50 seconds left. Is the game starting to slow down some for the St. Louis native?

“It’s definitely slowing down for me,” Love replied. “And that’s just watching a lot of film because a lot of my turnovers were silly turnovers, like dribbling the ball off my knee. Just taking those silly ones out and trying to make every right play.

“And, I was trying not to make mistakes, and if you try not to make a mistake you’re going to make a mistake. So, being more comfortable being out there playing point guard leading this team, and like I said, making the right plays and everything else is going to fall for itself.”





*Love managed the game versus Kentucky better than he had in some previous contests. After watching the film, what are some areas Love believes he’s made some progress?

“I just think my decision making,” Love replied. “I’ve got to get better at my shot selection on some shots. I think I had three bad ones. Just watching a lot of film, (UNC Coach Roy Williams) told me I did make progress getting the bigs the ball more, pushing the pace. I’ve got to get better at that as well, just constantly pushing the pace.

“He just said overall I matured in that game because six assists, two turnovers.”





*As for the game slowing down, is that something linked to reacting more and thinking less on the court?

“Like I said, I just watch a lot of film, watch a lot of film of myself out there and then just knowing the offense,” Love replied. “Yeah, it’s definitely slowing down for me.”





*When asked what he thinks the team must improve the most heading into ACC play, Love didn’t say anything related to on-court skills, it had to do with how the Tar Heels have been starting games.

“How we start our games. Last game, we didn’t come out with bad energy, but the other team just had more energy than us,” Love said. “So our bad starts, just coming out there from the jump, putting two halves together. I don’t think we’ve put two halves together yet.

“And then executing timing situations and then knowing when to shoot the ball and when to get the big guys involved.”





*Love said ACC play starting doesn’t add any pressure to how he performs. His inner motor already does that for him, plus he’s getting used to things now.

“I already put enough pressure on myself in the beginning of the season and I know what it is now,” he said. “I know how games are going to go. I don’t think there’s never no pressure, though. I’ve been through seven games, so, I think I’ve just got to go out there and be myself and do what coach tells me to do and everything is going to work out.”











