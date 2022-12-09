CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina guard Caleb Love met with the media Friday afternoon at the Smith Center in advance of the Tar Heels’ game Saturday at home versus Georgia Tech.

Love discussed his shooting nine games into the season, how the Tar Heels can get better defensively, extending pressure more on that end of the court, and much more.

UNC (5-4, 0-1 ACC) hosts the Yellow Jackets (6-3) for a 3:15 PM start.

Above is video of Love’s Q&A session, and below are some notes and a few question from what he had to say:





*Armando Bacot practiced Thursday for the first time since injuring his right shoulder during the loss at Indiana on November 30. So how did he look? Love was asked, so he answered.

“He looked good,” Love said. “He was trying to keep it safe as far as contact goes.”





*Also, freshman forward Jalen Washington could make his UNC debut Saturday as well, so what has Love seen from him?

“He’s going to be a great plus, a great addition, because he can shoot the ball very well for his size,” Love said. “He can block shots on the defensive end, and he runs the floor hard. He can definitely stretch the floor, create space for us on the offensive end…

“On the offensive end, he’s got a turnaround jumper. I think that’s his signature move in the post. No matter who he gets on him, whether it’s a guard, a guy the same size, taller than him, he makes it.”





*UNC Coach Hubert Davis said Friday a lack of trust has been an issue on defense, notably with helping one another. Love said they must fix that in order for everything defensively to tick upward.

“He’s been emphasizing that this past week throughout practice to the whole team,” Love said. “We’ve got to trust each other on the defensive end, offensive end. Just trusting the principles we’ve been taught, and knowing if I go give help, my teammate’s got my back and give me help.

“And trusting on the offensive end that we’re all going to make the right play. If I penetrate and I see somebody help. Trust my teammate and pass them the ball.”





*The Tar Heels have not played a home game in 20 days, and they practiced just twice during the recent five-game stretch away from home. The extensive travel, schedule of games, and mandated days off limited their work.

“It’s been good,” Love said. “We had this week to get better and practice. We had a tough one our first day back at practice, and I think it was good for us because we needed it. I’ve been telling my teammates to be positive because I’d rather be going through this now than in February or March.

“I’ve been telling them when adversity hits there’s nothing we can’t overcome.”

UNC’s home games Saturday versus Tech and Tuesday against The Citadel are its only in the Smith Center over a 44-say span.







