Love For UNC & Wanting To Show More Fueled Black's Return

Note: Video of Leaky Black's interview is posted below this report.



CHAPEL HILL – As much as Leaky Black is driven to win a national championship, he well could have returned to North Carolina for a fifth season even if the Tar Heels managed to defeat Kansas in the national championship game in April. The loss to the Jayhawks is a serious part of UNC’s motivation this offseason. Each player talks openly about it, as they are fully ensconced in their process in getting redemption at what happened in New Orleans. But even had the Tar Heels cut down the nets, Black might still be around preparing for season number five in a Carolina uniform. Black loves UNC that much. So much that his announcement later that month he was coming back didn’t really surprise many people. He led on to it late in the regular season in a postgame zoom interview. He was even nudged some to fess up on a decision he eventually made formal. But many in the media knew.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah, I did (laughter),” he said, when reminded of that night during an interview Monday at the Smith Center. “I tried to keep it all in house, though, you knew, you knew.” Black’s reasons for returning are about completing the mission the Heels nearly achieved. But it is also very personal. “I love this place, man,” he said. “It really changed my life. I just felt like it’s one more year, we got so close. I feel like even if we would have won it, I probably still would have come back. It’s so fun. Winning is just so fun. Winning is so fun at Carolina.” And showing there is more to his game than just being a lockdown defender is, too. Now, Black loves the moniker of being that guy. He embraces the toughness, physicality, and fortitude required to be that guy. And there are no plans in deviating from that. But there is more to his game, more he wants to show while still in a Carolina uniform. “I think my teammates know my value, I feel like I want to put some numbers on the stat sheet, just be more effective that way,” he said. Black’s scoring numbers dropped from 6.5 points per game as a sophomore to 5.6 as a junior to 4.9 last season. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists, and improved his shooting dramatically to 46.6 percent from the floor including 33.3 percent from three-point range, an upgrade from 22.2 percent the year before.

Leaky Black returned to UNC, in part, to win the national title after coming so close last season. (Jenna Miller/THI)

Yet, Black’s roots as a player have always been about setting a tone, being sort of an enforcer. Those are attributes developed as his father’s urging back in the day. So, Black still wants to be the guy he has been, but even better. “Really just lead by example,” he said. “I love being a force out there, setting the tone, bruising people up doing whatever I have to do. Cussing some people out if I have to do that to set the tone. “The last month of the season, when we started clicking and playing more aggressive, I feel like my job is to set the tone from day one so we can have a great season, not just the last month of the season.” The last month didn’t include a made three-pointer by Black until the Tar Heels got to New Orleans. He was 2-for-5 from beyond the arc February 28 in a win over Syracuse, but missed his next 11 attempts from outside. Until the Duke game in the Final Four. Black scored Carolina’s first basket, a three just 1:37 into the contest. And with 11:59 remaining in the contest, he hit another giving Carolina a 52-51 lead. That was an enormous shot. Duke was on a 10-2 run and the Heels appeared a bit wobbly at the time.

Leaky Black has played in 122 games at UNC, 30 behind the all-time record held by Deon Thompson. (USA Today)

But Black’s shot calmed them, allowing them to quickly regain their ground for the stretch run in a game they eventually won. That is part of the Concord, NC, native’s game he would like people to see more of this coming winter. “It was just more fluid, yeah,” Black said, before offering another layer into his personal and hoops makeup. “I really just feel like I kind of played to the occasion. Everyone was kind of nervous out there. During warmups, a lot of people were air balling and stuff, and me, I was hot during warmups. “Playing in an atmosphere like that where people expect you not to be good, I love it. I get to prove them wrong.” Black hopes to have more opportunities on the biggest stages of the college game this coming season, which will be his fifth full one, and perhaps a historic one as well. He has appeared in 122 games in a Carolina uniform, so the all-time record of 152 by Deon Thompson is likely Black’s provided he stays healthy. Maybe Black will end up playing 162 games, the last of which in Houston and for the national championship. That is the mission, along with growing his game. Those are the reasons Leaky Black is once again a Tar Heel.

Here is the cpompleet transcript of our interview with Leaky Black