LOS ANGELES – In Hollywood, why not have a script that only the reality and sometimes-quirkiness of sport can provide?

Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love is in town where movies about fantasy, and sometimes reallife, are made. And so are the Tar Heels, Love's former team, one in which he lifted to the national title game two years ago by hitting an iconic jump shot to essentially beat Duke.

Love was the Pac-12 Player of the Year this season after transferring to Aizona last spring. If his team beats Clemson and UNC takes out Alabama on Thursday night, they will meet Saturday with a spot in the Final Four on the line.

Nobody on either team is getting that far ahead of themselves. And as Love sat in front of his locker at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday afternoon, few questions were asked about possibly facing his former team.

Instead, it was about his season, keeping up with the Heels, and what he learned from a UNC experience that turned a bit sour toward the end, making it almost impossible for him to play another season in Chapel Hill. It directly speaks to an often-repeated line by Love all season referencing what he went through. So, he not only changed programs, but changed himself as well.

“How I approach things,” Love said. "At North Carolina, it was kind of tough with the fans, and things like that. Going through expectations that people may have on me. I think I’ve just been playing free, playing my game, blocking out any noise or any hatred or anything of that nature. Negativity.

“I’ve been hooping. My teammates have been helping me with that. They’ve been having my back all year. I just think I’ve been playing free.”

Playing free isn’t just about basketball, it’s about the weight of the fan base a year ago that made returning to Chapel Hill nearly impossible. Love said during last season he didn’t hear the noise, but acknowledged Wednesday he most certainly did.