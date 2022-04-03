Love's Bag Runs Deep, And He Used The Whole Thing Saturday Night

NEW ORLEANS – Caleb Love has a term he goes to often when describing a player’s full capability.

The word is “bag,” as in, such-and-such has a lot in his bag, and so on.

If all players have a bag, that means Love does, too. And inside his bag, which is a bit larger now than it was a few months ago, includes perhaps his greatest attribute.

Not his summer-camp-taught perfect jump shot, though that’s tucked away in there, too. Not his driving ability, as that’s also inside. Not his drive-draw-and-dish talents, and it’s not the many other things the gifted sophomore has accumulated and stuffed into his hoops pouch.

Love is unflappable. He is unbreakable. And he can never be completely thrown off his game, even when appearances suggest otherwise. That, is the intangible inside his bag.

“He’s one of the most confident guys I know,” teammate Brady Manek said not long after the Tar Heels eliminated Duke in the Final Four at the Superdome. “He doesn’t care if he misses 20 shots, he’s going to shoot the 21st shot right away. That’s what’s really good about him. He’s done it many times this year.”

The most recent was on the biggest stage ever for one of the greatest rivalries in American sports.

Love had a pedestrian first half scoring six points on 3-for-8 shooting, with four of the misses coming on his only attempts from beyond the arc. The final numbers, however, speak to what Manek expressed.

After pouring in 22 points after halftime, Love finished with 28. So, in two of UNC’s last three games, both of which were against blueblood programs (UCLA), Love has scored 27 and 22 points in the second halves.

That is what dudes who know they are dudes do. And dudes have extensive bags that include stuff others don’t exactly possess.