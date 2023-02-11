CHAPEL HILL – While the world of social media was ensconced in dissecting the personal lives of North Carolina’s starting guards, Caleb Love and RJ Davis were doing their best to ignore it.

But as the rumors about them soared even more after the Tar Heels’ worst performance of the season in a loss Tuesday night at Wake Forest, the juniors decided they had to do something. Say something, or in this age of social media, tweet something.

So, Caleb Love did: “laughing at the BS (laughing emoji) we locked in 4 @ariidavis_”

Love tagged RJ Davis, who soon retweeted with the following reply: “Nah fr tho saying anything (laughing emoji). We good over here (thumbs up emoji).”

The tweets obviously went viral, and the intent was mostly fulfilled.

“Rumors, I’m sure y’all have seen it, that’s just what it was, and none of that was true as far as the me and RJ situation,” Love said following UNC’s 91-71 victory over Clemson on Saturday at the Smith Center.

“I texted RJ and I asked him first, just to make sure he was good, to respect his privacy. That’s my brother. I love him, and we all got nothing going on. No beef, no none of that they’re trying to label onto us.”

The rumors started swirling quickly taking off last Saturday night when images of a sign held up by some Duke students and the Cameron Crazies’ cheat sheet was tweeted by some reporters. The inference was something that could test chemistry on a team, and certainly a friendship, and one of the reasons the Tar Heels had lost three in a row and were on the NCAA Tournament fence was because of what happened and the effect on Love and Davis.