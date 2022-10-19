CHARLOTTE – Caleb Love went west this past summer seeking improvements to his overall game. The physical stuff, ball handling, driving, how to work on his craft, were part of his experience with NBA star Damian Lillard, but so were learning more about the cerebral aspects of grinding daily as a high-end basketball player. The North Carolina junior was invited to participate in Lillard’s new Formula Zero basketball camp in Portland, OR, in July. Love was among approximately 40 highly touted college and high school stars there, though he left with the MVP trophy. But his greater reward came from conversations he had with Lillard, a six-time NBA all-star with the Portland Trail Blazers. “That was kind of a humbling experience and a great experience for me because that’s my favorite player,” Love said Wednesday during the ACC TipOff. “Just being able to see how hard he goes, and pick his brain on certain things, was great. And I appreciate him for that.” Love also appreciates what he learned from Lillard about getting to a place where he’s completely dialed into a game and not having any idea what his stat line looked like as the game went on. Players generally don’t keep track in their heads, and the great ones usually have no clue. Like Lillard.

UNC guard Caleb Love had a memorable four days in Portland this past summer. (Formula Zero)

So, Love picked his brain about that extra mental layer that most players don’t achieve. “(Regarding) the year before he got drafted, I asked him, ‘What was your mentality going into that year,’” Love recalled. “And he was telling me everything was on point. He was focused, and he said he led the country in points that year and he wasn’t even trying to. “He said he looked up and he had 30 or 40, and he wasn’t even trying (to). And I’m like, that’s crazy.” Lillard lost himself in the games, and that’s the key takeaway. “Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure,” Love said. “That’s what I took from it. Just losing yourself in the game and being locked in on a certain level not worried about anything else. You’re just locked in and focused on your craft.” Love’s craft has many prongs. He averaged 15.9 points and 3.6 assists per game last season, shooting 36 percent from 3-point range. Carolina was 13-0 when Love scored 20 or more points and 14-0 when he handed out five or more assists. His high scoring games came in the NCAA Tournament: 30 points in a win over UCLA in the Sweet 16; and 28 in a win over Duke in the national semifinals.

Damian Lillard told Caleb Love he is impressed with the UNC guard's perimeter range. (Jenna Miller/THI)