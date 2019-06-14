News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-14 09:30:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Love's Third Visit To UNC Is Another Good One

Ckralm0hm3pnttbazkor
Mario Love was back at UNC this past weekend for camp and once again had a fantastic experience. (Rivals.com)
Jacob Turner
Tar Heel Illustrated

Mario Love Jr. was recently back at North Carolina for a third time and the two-hour trip up I-85 didn’t disappoint.The 5-foot-10, 170-pound cornerback out of Hough High School in Charlotte, NC, ha...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}