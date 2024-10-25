Lubin Sees Everything About Himself and Carolina as a Fit

(Photo by THI)

CHAPEL HILL – Ven-Allen Lubin had a touch of Carolina Basketball in his hoops DNA well before arriving to UNC this past summer as an actual member of the Tar Heels. His coach at Vanderbilt was an All-America for Dean Smith in the 1990s and has a jersey hangng in the rafters in the arena that bears Smith's coach’s name. Jerry Stackhouse was one of the most electrifying players at North Carolina in any decade, not just the 90s. He also played 18 years in the NBA scoring more than 16,000 points. So, Lubin’s connection began there, and Stackhouse educated the 6-foot-8 forward about the UNC experience. “He passed on to me it’s a history and a legacy here where it’s going to be maintained throughout however long,” Lubin said. “Just prepared for whatever challenges for expectations and standards they have here.” The legacy also served Lubin as his welcome-to-Carolina moment. “I think it was when we started hosting camps during the summer and all the alumni came back,” he said. “Just seeing the family culture has been amazing, and be able to bring guys back here and just be able to conversate with them. They’re just normal human beings and to play with them on the court has definitely been something fun.” Fun is playing basketball at Carolina and the manner Hubert Davis wants his team to race up and down the floor. Lubin is a tad undersized but his 7-foot-4 wingspan, quick step, and economical movement can certainly circumvent that.

“His ability to rebound, defend, he can guard the post, he can guard guards out on the perimeter, his versatility on the offensive end, getting to the offensive glass, running in transition, his ability to shoot the ball from the outside but also handle and make plays from the perimeter being able to score in the post." UNC Coach Hubert Davis on Ven-Allen Lubin

"So, when I saw that Carolina was after me, I felt like it was gonna be a best fit, but also just wanted to seek out other options, but it was just a good feel when I came to visit them,” he said. “I went to go talk to Coach Davis, and his plans for me and his vision for me that kind of aligned with mine." The 230-pound power forward averaged 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds last season as a sophomore at Vanderbilt. That came after going for 6.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 28 games as a freshman at Notre Dame. The former 4-star left high school as the No. 49 ranked player in the 2022 class. He was also rated as the fourth-best power forward. Lubin missed the first four games of the 2023-24 season at Vandy with a hip injury. He played the next seven before hurting his groin which held him out for two weeks. It took a couple of games to get back in the swing. Beginning on the last day of January the Commodore power forward scored in double digits 11 out of the final 13 games. He went for 17 points and 12 rebounds in the opening game of that stretch against Auburn. He also scored 25 versus Texas A&M. Lubin closed the season with back to back doubles of 25 points and 11 rebounds against Florida, and 21 and 10 in the SEC Tournament versus Arkansas. There was another one that consisted of 17 points and 12 boards against Auburn in February. During that 13-game window, he averaged 15.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the entire season he averaged 12.3 and 6.3 respectively. He shot 50% from the field, and 73% from the foul line. He went 13 of 39 from three-point territory for 33.3%. He made 53.3% of his two-point tries. He also led the team with 26 blocked shots.

UNC forward Ven-Allen Lubin averaged 15.1 points and 7.5 rebounds over the final 13 games last winter. (Photo by USA Today)