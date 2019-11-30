CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina’s season finale against rival N.C. State on Saturday night will be Mack Brown’s first trip to Raleigh in 22 years. In Brown’s first stint in Chapel Hill from 1988-1997, he posted a 5-5 record against the Wolfpack, losing his first five before winning five straight. Three of those wins came on the road. As the Tar Heels prepare to make the 22-mile trek to Carter-Finley Stadium, let’s take a look back at Brown’s five road games against N.C. State, starting with his first in 1989: Note: Brown is 5-7 overall against the Wolfpack, with the other two losses coming in a 33-7 defeat in 1983 when he was the head coach at Appalachian State and in 1999 when his Texas team lost 23-20 in its season-opener at home.



Sept. 23, 1989 - N.C. State 40, UNC 6

Brown’s first trip to Carter-Finley in his second season was one to forget. N.C. State entered the game sitting at 3-0 and ranked No. 18 in the nation while UNC was 1-1. The Wolfpack won by 34 points and ended a six-game losing streak at home to the Tar Heels. It is also the largest margin of victory for the Wolfpack in Raleigh in series history. UNC finished the year at 1-11 while the Wolfpack finished 7-5, losing five of its last six games.



Sept. 28, 1992 - N.C. State 24, UNC 7

UNC traveled to Carter-Finley sitting at 2-0 and ranked No. 23 in the nation and looking to pick up its first win over the 3-0 Wolfpack since 1987. N.C. State quarterback Terry Jordan broke his arm dropping back to pass in the first half after defensive tackle Austin Robbins tackled him. Backup quarterback Geoff Bender replaced Jordan and lead the Wolfpack to a 24-7 victory. It was Brown’s fourth straight loss to Carolina’s rival. The Tar Heels were the first of N.C. State's four opponents to score a touchdown after quarterback Chuckie Burnette connected with wide receiver Joey Jauch in the third quarter. UNC concluded the season at 7-4 while N.C. State finished 9-3.



Sept. 25, 1993 - UNC 35, N.C. State 14

In a game widely remembered for a helmet-swinging altercation at the end of the first half and UNC linebackers coach Donnie Thompson tackling Wolfpack offensive coordinator Ted Cain after the game for apparently not shaking his hand, Brown picked up his first ever win over N.C. State. Tar Heels’ starting quarterback Mike Thomas was injured on the first series of the game forcing backup Jason Stanicek to step in. Stanicek completed 10 of 12 passes in the first half while running back Curtis Johnson, who was the ACC rushing leader at the time, finished with 153 yards on 18 carries. UNC outgained the Wolfpack, 301-86, on the ground and scored 25 unanswered points in what was a big win for the program as Brown went on to win five in a row over N.C. State. Brown’s team finished 10-3 on the season, his best record since taking the job in 1988, while the Wolfpack finished 7-5.



Nov. 24, 1995 - UNC 30, N.C. State 28

The Tar Heels’ 1995 meeting with the Wolfpack marked the first time in the rivalry’s history that both teams met in the last game of the season. Brown entered the matchup having won back-to-back games over the Pack. UNC sat at 5-5 and needed a win to secure bowl eligibility for the fourth straight year. Led by running back Leon Johnson’s 139 rushing yards and quarterback Mike Thomas’ 185 passing yards and two touchdowns, the Tar Heels jumped out to a 30-14 lead before the Wolfpack stormed back to cut it to the final score. State amassed 400 yards of total offense against UNC’s defense, which was the fourth best in the country at the time. As this game was played before overtime was introduced, the Wolfpack had a chance to tie the game on a two-point conversion but ultimately failed as Brown secured his third straight victory over the Wolfpack and second consecutive win at Carter-Finley. Brown’s team finished the season 7-5 while the Wolfpack was 3-8.



Oct. 18, 1997 - UNC 20, N.C. State 7