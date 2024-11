CHESTNUT HILL, MA – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 41-21 loss to Boston College on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

UNC was beaten in every phase of the game, and with less than six minutes remaining trailed 41-7, had 103 total yards, and was 0-for-10 on third downs.

The Tar Heels dropped to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC. The Eagles improved to 6-5 and 3-4.