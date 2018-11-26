Mack Brown is returning to North Carolina and will take over as the program’s football coach, multiple sources close to the situation have confirmed to THI.

Brown was the head coach at UNC from 1987-1997 compiling a record of 69-46-1. After starting out with a pair of 1-10 seasons, Brown led the program to a 67-25-1 mark over his final eight campaigns. It concluded with the Tar Heels finishing in the top-10 of the national polls his final two seasons.

Five of his last six UNC teams finished nationally ranked.

Brown left for Texas before the Tar Heels played in the Gator Bowl following the 1997 season, and in 16 seasons with the Longhorns, led them to a 158-48 record, including leading the Longhorns to the 2006 national championship and appearance in the 2009 national title game.

Brown coached 1998 Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams as well as three Maxwell Award winner (Williams, Vince Young, Colt McCoy), a Butkus Award and Thorpe Award winners. He’s won two national Coach of the Year awards, was ACC Coach of the Year at UNC in 1996 and was twice named Big 12 Coach of the Year.

A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Brown led the Tar Heels to three 10-win seasons and did so for nine straight seasons at Texas. Led UNC to two top-10 final rankings and Texas to seven top-10 final rankings.

Brown’s overall career record is 244-122. In addition to UNC and Texas, he coached one season at Appalachian State and three at Tulane. He has worked for ESPN and ABC sports for the last several years since leaving Texas following the 2013 season.