CHAPEL HILL - Coach Mack Brown spoke to the media after North Carolina's 31-13 win over Minnesota on Saturday afternoon in Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 29 of 40 passes for 414 yards with two touchdowns. Wide receiver Nate McCollum caught 15 passes for 165 yards with a touchdown.

Defensively, the Tar Heels were led by Power Echols with 9 tackles and an interception.

The Tar Heels improve to 3-0 while Minnesota falls to 2-1.