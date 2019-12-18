

Note: Full video of Mack Brown showing highlights and speaking about every member of the class below this report.



CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina secured 25 signatures on letters of intent for its football class of 2020 on Wednesday morning, most of which are prospects that committed to UNC long ago. In the afternoon, UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media to discuss his class, which is currently ranked No. 17 in the nation. The breakdown: *Nine 4-star prospects, 14 are 3-stars and two are 2-stars. If the No. 17 ranking stands, it will be the program’s highest rated class since 2011. *14 signees are from North Carolina, five are from Georgia, two are from Florida and there is one each from Arkansas, Virginia, Pennsylvania and South Carolina. *There are three wide receivers, two tight ends, two running backs, one quarterback, four offensive linemen, one linebacker, six defensive linemen, three defensive backs and three athletes. The only two prospects who began the day as commitments who didn’t sign prior to Brown's presser are are 3-star in-state running back Elijah Burris, who will wait until the February signing period to sign, and 4-star defensive lineman Clyde Pinder from Florida. Pinder, however, signed later in the evening. Below is the entire video of Brown discussing each signee while showing some of their highlights:

Note: Brown only spoke about 24 players because Clyde Pinder had not sent in his signed LOI by the time Brown held his press conference.



The Class Of 2020 WIth Brown's Comments

Mack Says: "He is a tremendous safety… He's not only one of the top safeties in the state but in the country. All-state performer, all-conference, he played all four years at Myers Park. He is very aggressive player, a young man that committed to us very early and never waivered. He also has very good hands and we want defensive backs that intercept balls because that changes games. He’s got a little Dre’ Bly there.” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: "He played quarterback, played punt returner, kickoff returner, back, he can play anywhere… He is very versatile and plays all over the field. (He had) over 1,500 yards receiving and 22 touchdowns in his career. He has a real burst and he’s also got a lot of strength for a wide receiver."

Mack Says: “He’s got such speed and quickness. He’s a tremendous route runner… he posted over 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns during his career and they won the state championship as a sophomore.” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: “We wouldn’t have gotten him if it hadn’t been for Phil Longo. Phil was recruiting him at Ole Miss. He’s duel threat, he can really run. Phil’s been watching him and recruiting him really for two and a half years and his relationship is the reason we got him… he’s a very accurate passer as well as being able to run and move.” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: "He’s invited to play in one of the Under Armour All-American games. He is one of the defensive players in the state and the nation. He posted 19-and-a-half sacks and 39 tackles for loss over the final two seasons of his career. He gets off the ball with great quickness and can be a tremendous pass rusher."

Mack Says: "He is one of the top defensive linemen not only in our state but the nation. He has great quickness. At 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, there is no telling how big he will be. He has a great frame and he can really run. We are looking for pass rushers and really athletic people up front. He is a tremendous pass rusher that we need." *Early enrollee

Mack Says: "Reports out of the Shrine Bowl are going good. He is very physical. He played both ways this year. He along with Cameron Roseman-Sinclair are some of the best safeties on the country."

Mack Says: “He’s a tremendous athlete. He’s one of the nation’s top defensive players. Thirty-seven sacks and 60 tackles for a loss during his career and you can see how he can run at 6-foot-6… we need pass rushers. We had trouble getting pressure on the passer this year without bringing a blitz and we need to do it with four people.”

Mack Says: "He played both ways, he is playing in the Shrine Bowl. All-state selection and helped Charlotte Catholic win three state championships as well… He will play guard for us. We feel like we've improved both lines of scrimmage."

Mack Says: “One of the top linebackers out of Virginia… Another young man that committed to us really early. He will also be an early enrollee. Made over 350 tackles in high school, made all-region, another young man that committed to us early and really helped our recruiting class. He was one of the recruiting coordinators, he just took over and made it important that we had a really good class.” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: “All-region and also all-metro honors. He had a shoulder operation after the season so he will not be going through spring practice but he will be here to rehab… We’re trying to upgrade the toughness on our offensive line.” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: “A bigger tight end, he’s one of the top tight ends in the country. He was at a camp in the spring and blew his knee out so he missed the year… He can do it all. He was a preseason all-state selection, he garnered all-state honors as a junior. Big guy, he can really run, he can block, he’s been totally released with his knee so he should be ready for spring practice.” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: “He had a shoulder operation in the summer, so he only played half the year, but he was the regional player of the year. We feel like he’s perfect for this offense because he can run in space. He’s got a lot of height… really got good speed and, at that length, he’s got to get stronger so he can block inside… we also feel like he can be an impact player down along the goal line.” *Early Enrollee

Mack Says: “He played receiver and he played linebacker, he’ll be a linebacker for us… He’ll be an early enrollee and he’s playing in the Shrine Bowl. He’s a guy that can play about seven different positions. He can play nickel, he can play outside backer, he can play safety, he can play tight end and he can play wide receiver. He’s got great get-off, he was conference player of the year and made 130 tackles and scored 27 touchdowns.” *Early Enrollee

Mack Says: “Another young man that wants to be a dentist. He is really tough, a good pass rusher, he’s from Central Catholic in Pittsburgh… One of the top players in Pennsylvania, Jay Bateman had known about him through Army. First-team all-state, had 25 sacks over his final two seasons.”

Mack Says: "He played great at quarterback this year and we will give him a chance to play quarterback. We also said if it didn't work out for him at quarterback that he could be a great NFL tight end like Deems May. We will look at him for both. He can really run for his size."

Mack Says: “All-State selection, the region’s defensive player of the year (with) 130 tackles, 15.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss over his last two seasons. He’s got tremendous quickness, another really good pass rusher.”

Mack Says: “The unique thing about D.J., is he’s from Fayetteville, Pine Forest High School, his parents are both retired military, he was a receiver until two years ago. So, he runs excellent routes outside, he’s got excellent hands, he’s got really good vision, fast… And with this offense and him with speed in space, we think the offense sets up perfectly for the two backs we’ve (signed.).” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: “His dad, Victor, was an NFL player for the Jets… He’s got really good vision and speed. He rushed for over 3,000 yards in high school and they won three-straight state championships. He’s got great ability to stop and start. We feel like him and D.J. Jones are both special runners.”

Mack Says: "He has length at 6-foot-2. He can really run. Combined for over 4,000 all-purpose yards in his career. He can really run after catching it. He can get the ball up top."

Mack Says: “Southwest Florida player of the year nominee, all-district, all-Southwest Florida. He’s also a tremendous basketball player. He’s got a lot of athletic ability, but he’s tough, too. We think he’s going to be really big. His dad was a starting center for Coach (Bobby) Bowden at Florida State on some of those great teams. He can run and he'll hit you. And you love to have basketball players at those positions because of their athletic ability."

Mack Says: “We feel like he’s got great toughness and that’s something we’re trying to improve in our offensive line. He just runs over people. He’s got the attitude we’re really looking for and we also feel like he can play all five spots.” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: “He’ll be an outside receiver. He’s one of the top ten players in South Carolina (and) he is playing in the Shrine Bowl. You can see he’s got great top end speed. He was an all-state selection as a senior. (I) really like his length outside.” *Early enrollee

Mack Says: “You have to stop the run and you have to put enough people inside to stop the run, (so) you’ve got to have corners that can play man-to-man (and) outside… corners are really valuable that can play man-to-man and they need to have some height because now you’re playing against a lot of tall guys at wide receiver.”

Pinder signed after the press conference and we hope to publish comments on him soon.



*Deana King and Andrew Jones contributed to this report.

Full Mack Brown Signing Day Press Conference