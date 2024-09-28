DURHAM – North Carolina led Duke 21-20 more than midway through the third quarter on Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium, but the Tar Heels couldn’t hang on, falling 21-20.

Carolina scored just three points over its last eight offensive possessions while the Blue Devils scored on three of its five second-half series.

UNC dropped to 3-2 overall and 0-1 in the ACC while Duke improved to 5-0 and 1-0.

Here is what UNC Coach Mack Brown had to say afterward: