Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

Staff Pix: UNC at FSU

A week after ending a four-game skid, North Carolina looks to climb above .500 as the Tar Heels visit struggling

Premium content
 • THI Staff
Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

Heels' Goal for the Last Four Games is to Win Out

Finishing strong has been a problem for North Carolina.The Tar Heels have ended the season on a winning streak just

 • Bryant Baucom
UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

UNC Commits' Preview: Week 11

As North Carolina enters the home stretch of the regular season, many of its commit have their eyes focused on the posts

 • Bryant Baucom
Ty Claude Cleared to Play

Ty Claude Cleared to Play

Ty Claude, a 6-foot-7, 226-pound forward for North Carolina has been cleared to play, a source close to the UNC program

 • Andrew Jones
THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

THI Podcast: The Basketball Show | Season Preview

Monday night marks the start of North Carolina’s basketball season, one that includes six new scholarship Tar Heels,

Video content
 • THI Staff

Published Nov 2, 2024
Mack Brown Post-Florida State Press Conference
THI Staff
TALLAHASSEE, FL – North Carolina Football Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 35-11 victory at Florida State on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Tar Heels improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the ACC. The Seminoles fell to 1-8 and 1-7.

