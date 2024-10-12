Mack Brown Post-GT Presser | Sole Topic is the Death of Tylee Craft

CHAPEL HILL – Georgia Tech scored a touchdown on a 68-yard run with 16 seconds left to beat North Carolina, 41-34, on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

And afterward, as he does following every game, UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media. Only that there was no talk of football. Brown learned moments after the game that Tylee Craft, a wide receiver in the program since 2020 who had been battling cancer for two-and-a-half years, died during the afternoon. It was actually while the Tar Heels were playing.

So, none of the questions for Brown were about the game. All were about Craft, who was also honored during the game, as this was the program’s cancer awareness game.



