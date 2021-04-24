 TarHeelIllustrated - Mack Brown Post-Spring Game Press Conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-24 17:02:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Mack Brown Post-Spring Game Press Conference

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2tBeUdxLUpXbng0P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels' spring game on Saturday afternoon at the Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels ran 85 plays in a game that was played in very wet and conditions.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}