TarHeelIllustrated - Mack Brown Postgame Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 31-6 victory over Syracuse on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels led by just a 10-6 score entering the fourth quarter, but dominated in the final period in pulling away.

Javonte Williams had three rushing touchdowns, Sam Howell was 25-for-34 with 295 yards, a TD and two interceptions, and the defense allowed just 202 total yards, registered seven sacks and forced nine punts.

UNC improved to 1-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC, Syracuse dropped to 0-1 and 0-1.