TarHeelIllustrated - Mack Brown Postgame Press Conference

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media via zoom following Saturday’s 56-45 victory over Virginia Tech at Kenan Stadium.

UNC opened up leads of 21-0 and 35-14 before the Hokies made a big push, but did enough in the fourth quarter to earn the victory.

The Tar Heels racked up 656 total yards, the fifth most in program history and second most ever allowed by the Hokies. Plus, running backs Michael Carter (214 yards) and Javonte Williams 169 yards) shredded Virginia Tech’s defense and Sam Howell finally his on some deep passes to the tune of a 257-yard performance.

The Hokies finished with 495 yards, which included a third quarter in which they amassed 228 yards on 25 plays.

The No. 8 Tar Heels improved to 3-0 while the No. 19 Hokies dropped to 2-1.