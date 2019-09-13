WINSTON-SALEM, NC – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following the Tar Heels 24-18 loss to Wake Forest on Friday night at BB&T Field to discuss how his team performed.

The Tar Heels fell behind 21-0 before cutting the margin to 21-18 in the fourth quarter. With the loss, UNC falls to 2-1 on the season and Wake Forest is now 3-0.

Note that the presser was held outside of the locker room inside the playing area of the stadium while music was blaring and later Wake Coach Dave Clawson’s presser was aired through the stadium speakers.



