TarHeelIllustrated - Mack Brown Postgame Press Conference

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 41-27 Orange Bowl loss to No. 5 Texas A&M on Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Tar Heels led 27-20 in the fourth quarter but the Aggies scored 21 unanswered points behind two touchdowns by running back Devon Achane.

Sam Howell passed for 234 yards with 3 touchdowns. Josh Downs caught 4 passes for 91 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Thirteenth-ranked UNC dropped to 8-4 overall while the Aggies finish 9-1.