THI TV: Mack Brown Postgame Press Conference

BLACKSBURG, VA – North Carolina came into Friday night’s game at Virginia Tech ranked in the top 10 of both major polls, but left Lane Stadium with a loss in a 17-10 defeat to the Hokies.

UNC struggled much of the night moving the ball, as Sam Howell threw three interceptions and was sacked six times. Carolina’s defense, which struggled getting off the field in the first half, was much better after halftime, but mistakes did in the Tar Heels.

Here is what UNC Coach Mack Brown had to say after the game:



