CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 56-24 win over Florida A&M on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 608 yards of offense but gave up 335 total yards to the Rattlers.

Drake Maye was 29 of 37 with 294 yards with five touchdowns in his debut as the Tar Heel quarterback. He also added four carries for 55 yards on the ground. Freshman running back Omarion Hampton added 101 yards on fourteen carries with 2 touchdowns. Hampton became the first Tar Heel freshman running back to go over 100 rushing yards in his debut since Charlie "Choo Choo" Justice did in 1946.

UNC improved to 1-0 on the season while the Rattlers fall to 0-1.