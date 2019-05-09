RALEIGH – The spring Tar Heel Tour stop was in Raleigh on Thursday evening at North Ridge Country Club, and football coach Mack Brown was the main attraction.

The media were not allowed to take part in the actual festivities, but were given a short segment with the North Carolina coach prior to the event formally commencing. There he was asked about a variety of subjects, including generating enthusiasm for the program, the increased accessibility of he and the UNC players, how the post-spring player meetings went, the quarterbacks, the opener versus South Carolina and if he’s had any down time since being hired more than five months ago.

Here are a few tid bits from what Brown had to say:





*The purpose of the tour is to raise funds for the Ram’s Club and generate awareness for facility upgrades, which is an ongoing things in major college athletics, especially for the football program. It’s also an opportunity to continue building interest in the programs, and in Brown’s case that’s football.

It’s no secret UNC football has struggled drawing the last few years, even during the 11-win season in 2015. So one of Brown’s missions is to change that. But how can he do it without even playing a game yet?

“Recruiting’s going well, and I think they (fans) excited about that, and I think they liked what they saw in the spring game,” Brown said. “Our media staff has done a tremendous job of putting stuff out so they can see that our players are happy, working really hard and have got a lot of enthusiasm in practice…

“I think all of that is really leading to the enthusiasm.”

With that said, how challenging is it to generate that interest without fans really having a product to identify with?

“In some ways it’s better,” Brown replied. “There’s hope and belief and we’ve got a tough schedule – and we’ve got a press conference tomorrow about the South Carolina game on Aug. 31. I just feel like people remember the 11 wins four years ago, even the eight wins coming after that, and then disappointment the last two years, (so) they’re ready to get it back.

“So, we’re here at a good time because everybody wants to everything within their means to help us with new facilities and help us with season tickets and fill the stands. It’s been very, very positive.”

Brown has been quite accessible and the players have been available upon request after each practice. It’s clear that there’s far more openness to UNC football now than under the previous regime. Is this also part of increased awareness, as the more stories the media writes, more video interviews posted the more the players and team can connect wit the fans?

The legendary coach said that’s the case, but there’s more to it, as well.

“It is part of it,” he replied. “And also I think my five-year journey with the media helped me understand that you guys have a hard job to do and it’s my job to try to help you. And I want our players to get exposure because every time you interview them, that’s basically an interview for a job for them…

“And football players have their helmets on, you don’t get to see them much. When we can get their helmets off and let people see who they are, I think it really helps our program but it also helps them in their future.”





*Brown said with the early signing period new coaching staffs are way behind trying to figure out their needs for the immediate class, and with all of their attention put toward that they fall behind with the coming classes that follow. So, with spring practice nearly a month in the rearview mirror and fall camp still 11 weeks away, a point of emphasis continues to be recruiting. And this staff has been proactive.

“All of the assistant coaches are out evaluating the 2020 prospects and 2021 and now the 2022s,” Brown said. “It’s amazing how far ahead recruiting has gotten. So our coaches go to a different school or two or three schools every day. They get to watch them in spring practice and then they report back to me.

“I’m doing this (tour), trying to raise money and sell tickets and get support and they’re out there trying to get football players.”





*Brown hit the ground running when he was introduced at Carolina’s coach on Nov. 27. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame later that week and had an early signing period – his first as a head coach – a few weeks after that. Then, closing the class with February’s signing day, spring football and now the tour. Has he gotten any down time yet?

“I really haven’t,” Brown answered. “It’s been funny because a lot of these meetings people ask me ‘what’s different,’ and every time I’ve said early ‘signing day.’ I mean, that thing is a monster when you come in new and you’re trying to get to know your team and you’re trying to get to know what recruits that you’re already involved with – who do you want, who else might you want, who are you going to hire?

“It’s just been absolutely crazy, but we’re already behind on the 2020s, the juniors, we’re behind on the sophomores, so it is a constant process every day. I watched probably 25 videos today on prospects that are sophomores, 2021. So, it never stops.”





*The last time Brown met with the media was after the spring game on April 13 and among the things he discussed was the plan to have post-spring practice interviews with each player beginning the following Monday. Having had a chance to reflect on what he and the staff learned from that process, what else did Brown learn about his team and program?

“I think we’ve built up a lot of trust and respect with our team,” Brown said. “I think we’re able to communicate better because they’re telling us what they think more than they did, that’s pretty normal. And I feel like all of the conversations that we’ve had they have a lot of hope for the fall and they understand we have a tough schedule, but they’re ready to go.

“(Strength and conditioning) coach (Brian) Hess had a couple of months to get started with strength and conditioning, we’ve got to do a tremendous job from now until we start getting them stronger and faster and more flexible.”