Above is video of Brown's Q&A session, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say,

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media via zoom following practice Wednesday morning to discuss the team's week preparing to face Duke on the road Saturday, the rivalry between the two schools, and so much more.

*Throughout the season, North Carolina football has improved and competed every week. The defense has received criticism after being ranked No. 123 in yards per game. Despite the outside chatter, the Tar Heels have stuck to their team principles.

"First of the year, it was all about passion, accountability, and toughness," Brown said. "They played with passion every week. They are becoming more accountable. It is becoming more of a player led team… Especially been that way on defense to see their improvement the last two weeks, and the offense needs to continue to get more leadership and do a better job throughout because they have had so many great games. It's been so easy, it's going to start getting tougher for them. "





*Rivalry week is here and Brown talks about it being noticeably present around the community, campus and locker room. Carolina is currently on a three-game win streak after beating Duke last year, 38-7, to keep the victory bell in Chapel Hill.

"Your supporters, your booster, especially your older group of fans, love this game. This is the most exciting game of the year for them," he said. "There have been so many tremendous games that have come down to the last play and they have been close through the years.

"Rival games are fun. It's more interesting and more energy during the week for the players and students of both universities and the fans."

Brown continued discussing the importance of the game around the facilities.

"We have eight guys on our staff that played here for me. They are all passionate about Duke. They are rivalry. They grew up with it"





*Brown discussed his relationship with former Duke Coach Steve Spurrier. Brown's last loss against Duke was to Spurrier when he coached Duke in 1989. The final score was 41-0 and the Blue Devils posed for a photo underneath the scoreboard at Kenan Stadium.

"We have always been really good friends," he said. "Steve Spurrier is one of the best coaches in the history of college football. He didn't cheat, he went by the rules and he treated people right... He and I have had a mutual respect i just respect the fact he won so many games and did it the right way."





*Quarterback Riley Leonard has been very good this year for Duke. Leonard is getting it done in the air and on the ground with 12 combined touchdowns, eight passing and four rushing, so far this season. Mack has been really impressed with the Blue Devil sophomore quarterback.

"Their quarterback Riley Leonard, is very impressive," Brown said. "He's big, he can run, he can throw, he makes good decisions. He's third in the league with a completion percentage of 65 percent."





*Brown thinks Saturday's matchup between the two quarterbacks is going to be a fun game to watch..

"Once again, the ACC is filled with great quarterbacks. We will have two of the best in the country in this game on Saturday night. It should be fun to watch both. "