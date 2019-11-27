Here is Brown’s entire interview along with some excerpts from what he had to say:

The North Carolina coach said his team had another good practice as it prepares to visit N.C. State on Saturday night with plenty on the line, including the Tar Heels’ postseason viability.

CHAPEL HILL – Composure, being smart, Thanksgiving dinner, the 1993 UNC-State game and relish on a turkey sandwich were among the topics Wednesday when Mack Brown visited with the media following his team’s practice.





*Brown asked his players to stand up before Wednesday’s practice and speak about the things they are grateful for. He later shared with the media what he’s grateful for:

“Sally and I are really thankful to be here. It’s been a wonderful year and we’re thankful for these kids and we’re thankful for the fans and the university and kids have all accepted us back and that we’ve had a fun year. The stadium’s been full and the guys are excited about having a meaningful game in November.

“We feel very, very blessed, and that’s something we told the team this morning.”





*Brown was hired one year ago Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2018. So looking back, has it gone as he expected, what are some things that have been different?

“I think it’s much better than I expected it to be. I guess I didn’t know what to expect because it all happened so fast and I didn’t know if I’d coach again. But you’re never sure when you come back and start again after five years. Are you as good at it, will you be as excited about it, will you have the same energy that you had before? And really, I’m more excited than I’ve ever been in my life.

“I’ve got more energy than I think I’ve ever had, I think I’m a better coach than I’ve ever been and I’m just so excited about the future of this place. It’s really a fun time for me. It went so fast, I wouldn’t have thought it was a year.





*Some of the players said Tuesday that composure and not fighting are points of emphasis this weekend, especially given the fight at the end of last season’s game and how chippy State-UNC games are.

“These guys know each other and it’s an important game to both universities. What I told the guys, if we win, and we hope we do and we go to a bowl game, ‘you don’t get to go if you fight. Or you’re like this year’s South Carolina game, guys are sitting over there on the sideline and don’t get to play. So don’t do that. Just play the game. You can be physical between the whistles, you don’t need to be doing extracurricular stuff. It hurts you.’”





*The plan for the team is to practice Thursday morning at 7 and then the players are allowed to head home for Thanksgiving dinner and must be back Friday for a walk through at 3 pm. As for the players who live too far away to get home, they will go to teammates’ houses. In fact, Brown said he and Sally planned on eating with the players who didn’t have anywhere to go, but he’s happy to report that won’t be necessary.

“I think it’s another great sign every player on the team has a place to go with each other. So they’ve taken care of each other.”







