Mack Monday: Learned from NCCU Game, QB Situation, JMU & More

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media Monday morning at the Kenan Football Center for his weekly press conference in advance of the Tar Heels hosting James Madison on Saturday afternoon.

UNC is 3-0 after beating NC Central, 45-10, this past Saturday. The Heels have also used three quarterbacks and could start a third different one if Jacolby Criswell ends up getting the nod over Conner Harrell when the Dukes visit.

Above is video of Brown’s full presser, and below are some notes and quotes from what he had to say:





*Per UNC: They are working Austin Blaske, Darwin Barlow, DeAndre Boykins, Nate McCollum, Noah Burnette, and Aidan Banfield back in this week. Kaimon Rucker will not play.

*The JMU game is sold out, Brown announced.

*Carolina has won its first three games for three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1979-81. Those UNC teams started 4-0, 7-0, and 6-0.

“We’ve really done a good job with the early games… So it hasn’t been something that’s been easy to do. I want to give our staff and players credit for the way we’ve started. We’ve obviously had problems at the end of the season that have been very much talked about and that we’re addressing, but we’ve started really well. And a lot of people would like to be 3-0.”

*UNC OL Coach Randy Clements missed the NCCU game because he was in the hospital after having more work done on the stomach issue that caused him to miss the first week of fall camp. He was still in the hospital Monday morning, and Brown is looking into Clements possibly being in the press box for the JMU game.

---Corey Gaynor, who started at center the last two seasons for the Tar Heels, is coaching the interior of the offensive line, while former seven-year NFL lineman Kyle Fuller is coaching the tackles in Clements’ absence.

*Brown says the plans remains to play both Jacolby Criswell and Conner Harrell at quarterback.

“The plan at quarterback is to continue to play both of them because they have different skill sets, and just watch them as we go.”

*Five different Tar Heels were charged with dropped passes Saturday. So, when the QBs are struggling and/or inexperienced, receivers’ drops can affect confidence. Brown says that was an issue against the Eagles.

“We’ve got to be more consistent with our passing game. We’ve got to step up at wide receiver and tight end. We’ve dropped some balls probably from frustration that we’re not throwing it as we have the last five years. It doesn’t matter. We’ve got to step up and do a better job in those areas.”

*The Heels allowed no sacks Saturday, which impressed Brown given that two starters on the offensive line were out for the game.

*UNC has held 3 straight teams to under 100 yards rushing for the first time since 2010: Minnesota 78; Charlotte 49; NCCU 76.

“We said we had to stop the run, we’ve done that.”

*The Tar Heels have allowed only 43 first downs so far, which is the fewest through three games since 2008 when they opened with McNeese State, Rutgers on the road, and home against Virginia Tech.

“So, this defense is stepping up and doing a lot of really good things.”

*And UNC has held all 3 straight opponents to 20 points or less for the first time since 2016: 20-13 at Miami; 35-14 at Virginia; and 48-20 against Georgia Tech.

“Again, the defense is doing some really good things.”

*Players of the Game against NCCU:

Offense: Omarion Hampton (210 rushing yards, 3 TDs)

“(He had) 181 yards after contact. I think he’s leading the nation in yards after contact. He’s really a good football player. One of the best running backs in our history.”

Defense: Kaleb Cost (8 tackles, 2 PBUs, 1 INT) & Kevin Hester (goal line, 4 tackles)

“(DL) Coach (Ted) Monachino was just effusive with his praise of Kevin. He just kept talking about it’s one of the best games he’s seen a defensive lineman play.”

Special Teams: Christian Hamilton (recovered fumbled on muffed punt, overall execution)

“He always won his battles on punt return and nearly got another one.”

*JMU comes in with a 2-0 record, and are 21-5 since moving up to FBS before the 2022 campaign.

“They are a very proud program. They’ve won a lot of football games. They beat Charlotte worse than we did. They’re 2-0. Bob Chesney is their coach. He was 113-46 as a head coach, he’d won five straight conference championships at Holy Cross. They’ve got a tremendous amount of transfer…

“They’ve got a lot of really good players. (Former Tar Heel) George Pettaway is their leading rusher (114 yards). We know George. He’s really fast and does a tremendous job.”

*In addition, Brown also answered numerous questions about Criswell and a couple related to Harrell; Clement’s condition; getting the receivers more production; goal line defense; Travis Shaw; and various other aspects to his team.







