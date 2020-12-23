’Tis the season for wishes, and in this bizarre year of 2020, everyone has something they'd like to lift their spirits, even those who are most blessed.

Mack Brown has given North Carolina fans a meteoric rise from the program’s rapid collapse in 2017 and 2018 by leading the Tar Heels to the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2. But the Hall of Fame coach isn’t satisfied with just this.

Carolina can do more, and that’s one of the reasons Brown returned not just to coaching, but to Chapel Hill.

So, with that in mind, and his target squarely set on contending for a national championship, we give you Mack Brown’s wish list for the recruiting class of 2022 during this holiday season:

Note: Some targets aren’t on this wish list because we’re confident UNC is either in great shape with them or has no chance to get them.



