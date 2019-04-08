CHAPEL HILL – Contrary to his predecessor, Mack Brown’s wide-ranging mission during his second stint as North Carolina’s football includes generating a large turnout for the team’s annual spring football game.

Brown recognizes this won’t happen overnight, but he’s a man who knows what he wants and is determined to make it happen, a process that will commence this Saturday at 5 pm at Kenan Stadium when the new-look Tar Heels will show themselves to the public for the first time.

“We ended up with 50,000 fans at Texas and that’s what I’d like to see here,” Brown said, referring to 2013, his final spring game at the helm of the Longhorns. “I’d like to see (Kenan) full. I’d like to see it (as) a fun day, a huge recruiting day for us, something that people start marking their calendars for.”

Brown’s view of the spring game contrasts with former UNC coach Larry Fedora, who was fired last November and replaced by Brown.

UNC didn’t have a spring game last year, as Fedora opted not to have one saying the team was better served practicing instead. A year earlier, the Tar Heels’ held their spring game at Fetzer Field, where UNC’s soccer teams play, because Kenan Stadium’s playing surface was being worked on.

UNC did hold a spring game at Kenan in 2016 with an estimated turnout of around 8,000 fans. In 2015, the Heels held a spring scrimmage at Rocky River High School outside of Charlotte, so over Fedora’s last four years, UNC hosted just one spring game at Kenan.

There really isn’t a spring game culture in Chapel Hill, but Brown wants to change that, and he has his reasons. That’s why he’s happy to discuss it any time someone in the media asks about it. Brown is getting out the word using whatever vehicle necessary to inspire UNC fans to start making this a priority.



