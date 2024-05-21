North Carolina has had its eye on Malachi Moreno for several months. The coaching staff began watching the 7-foot-1 rising senior during his high school season, and have been in contact ever since.

Hubert Davis got to see him in person last Friday at the Adidas 3SSB event in Bryan, TX. Tar Heel assistant, Sean May, stayed for the weekend to see Moreno and his Indiana Elite 17U squad go undefeated over the three day session.

The UNC brass was impressed enough with Moreno to offer the next day after the live period concluded. Moreno is one of the top centers in the country, and the only true five in the 2025 class that Coach Davis has offered.

Moreno and Tar Heel Illustrated have spoke several times in the past, and we got together again Tuesday evening to discuss the North Carolina offer.

